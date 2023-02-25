Left Menu

NGT constitutes panel to check illegal manufacturing of acid in Old Delhi

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) constituted a committee after receiving a complaint claiming illegal industrial activities manufacturing acid were being carried out by certain miscreants in areas like Gali Kuan Wali, Lal Darwaza, Sirki Walan in the national capital.

ANI | Updated: 25-02-2023 13:33 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 13:33 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) constituted a committee after receiving a complaint claiming illegal industrial activities manufacturing acid were being carried out by certain miscreants in areas like Gali Kuan Wali, Lal Darwaza, Sirki Walan in the national capital. The complainant Mohd Shahid, a local resident stated in his complaint that in the said area illegal industrial activities manufacturing acid were being carried out by certain miscreants. The acid releases dangerous fumes causing damage to the environment and also affecting the health of local residents but no action has been taken by the Authorities concerned, stated the complainant.

NGT bench of Sudhir Agarwal (Judicial Member) and Dr A Senthil Vel (Expert Member) said, "In our view, the grievance at the first instance can be looked into and examined by the Local Authorities, for the purpose whereof, we constitute a joint Committee comprising DPCC, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North and District Magistrate, North who shall look into the complaint, visit the site, collect relevant information and if finds a violation, take appropriate remedial action in accordance with law within two months." The District Magistrate, North shall be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance. The said Committee shall submit an action taken report within three months with the Registrar General of this Tribunal who shall place the report before the Bench if find necessary for any further order, said the bench. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

