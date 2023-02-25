AP govt to allot 4,700 acres disputed forest land to Srisailam Devasthanam: Minister

Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana said the government will take measures to ensure 4,700 acres of disputed forest land will go to Srisailam Devasthanam.

For the development of the Devasthanam, Satyanarayana said the Forest Minister and Revenue Minister have discussed this issue with officials.

A dispute between the revenue and forest departments over the land had been going on for some time.

In a press release on Friday night, the minister said land coming under the Endowments department has been demarcated and highlighted this as a big victory in the temple board's history.

Already, four acres of land has been allotted for the establishment of a bus depot in the temple town while the authorities are looking for further suitable proposals.

However, he observed that land allocations to Srisailam temple are not fetching revenues as desired, necessitating the introduction of a new policy.

Moreover, Satyanarayana noted that community-wise inns or 'kula satralu' will be created under the aegis of the Devasthanam, with the income to be shared between the concessionnaire and the temple in a 60:40 ratio respectively.

The minister contended that the government has resolved to develop 3,000 temples this year and asserted that under Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's rule, temples are being developed like never before.

''As part of developing the temples, each temple is being given Rs 10 lakh funds on the basis of priority,'' the minister added.

