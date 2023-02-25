Left Menu

AP govt to allot 4,700 acres disputed forest land to Srisailam Devasthanam: Minister

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 25-02-2023 13:45 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 13:45 IST
AP govt to allot 4,700 acres disputed forest land to Srisailam Devasthanam: Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana said the government will take measures to ensure 4,700 acres of disputed forest land will go to Srisailam Devasthanam.

For the development of the Devasthanam, Satyanarayana said the Forest Minister and Revenue Minister have discussed this issue with officials.

A dispute between the revenue and forest departments over the land had been going on for some time.

In a press release on Friday night, the minister said land coming under the Endowments department has been demarcated and highlighted this as a big victory in the temple board's history.

Already, four acres of land has been allotted for the establishment of a bus depot in the temple town while the authorities are looking for further suitable proposals.

However, he observed that land allocations to Srisailam temple are not fetching revenues as desired, necessitating the introduction of a new policy.

Moreover, Satyanarayana noted that community-wise inns or 'kula satralu' will be created under the aegis of the Devasthanam, with the income to be shared between the concessionnaire and the temple in a 60:40 ratio respectively.

The minister contended that the government has resolved to develop 3,000 temples this year and asserted that under Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's rule, temples are being developed like never before.

''As part of developing the temples, each temple is being given Rs 10 lakh funds on the basis of priority,'' the minister added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nigerians vote for new president, delays seen at some polling stations

Nigerians vote for new president, delays seen at some polling stations

 Nigeria
2
SpaceX targets Monday for launch of next batch of Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Monday for launch of next batch of Starlink satellites

 Global
3
Here's how plastic upcycling can close carbon cycle

Here's how plastic upcycling can close carbon cycle

 United States
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Under pressure, Alex Murdaugh testifies to own theory in South Carolina murder trial; Yellen says will talk deficit-reduction with Republicans, not debt limit and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Under pressure, Alex Murdaugh testifies to own the...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

New Era in Healthcare: How Blockchain is Revolutionizing Medical Records

Revolutionizing the Metaverse: Unpacking the Key Technologies and Trends for a Better Digital Future

The Powerful Duo: How Blockchain and AI Are Transforming Industries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023