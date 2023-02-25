Left Menu

'Due to Cong govt, 16 lakh poor families deprived of PM Awas in state,' says Chhattisgarh BJP Chief Arun Sao

He further said, "Congress plenary session is being organised here, these 16 lakh poor families want to ask the national leaders of the Congress, what is their fault that the state government has deprived them of the PM Awas. Those who did not get the PM Awas, today they are holding a houseless convention."

ANI | Updated: 25-02-2023 14:59 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 14:28 IST
'Due to Cong govt, 16 lakh poor families deprived of PM Awas in state,' says Chhattisgarh BJP Chief Arun Sao
BJP State President Arun Sao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hitting out at the Congress Party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Arun Sao has said that due to the Bhupesh Baghel-led-Congress government, 16 lakh poor families are deprived of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in the state. Sao made the remarks while addressing a houseless convention organized at Aarang Nagar Palika in the state Capital Raipur on Friday.

He further said, "Congress plenary session is being organized here, these 16 lakh poor families want to ask the national leaders of the Congress party, what is their fault that the state government has deprived them of the PM Awas. Those who did not get the PM Awas, today they are holding a houseless convention." "The top leaders of Congress have arrived in Raipur, so the people of Chhattisgarh want to know the reports of the promises made by the Congress party in their public manifesto during the 2018 assembly elections and the promises they made by taking Gangajal in their hands," he added.

"When liquor will be banned and when will the 10 lakh unemployed people get Rs 1.5 lakh a year? The elderly people and widowed sisters of Chhattisgarh want to ask that they were promised a pension of Rs 1,000, when will they get Rs 48,000 for five years," Sao asked while adding that the promises made by the Congress to state employees, Anganwadi workers, and Panchayat Secretaries still remains unfulfilled. The people of Chhattisgarh want to know where the 200 food processing factories promised by Rahul Gandhi have been set up, the BJP leader asked.

When asked about Congress allegations that Pawan Khera was stopped from flying to Raipur following an order by the Assam Police as BJP wants to sabotage the convention, Sao said, "BJP does not want to disturb the Congress plenary in any way. An FIR was registered against Pawan Kheda, as a result of which action was taken by the police. It had nothing to do with the Congress Plenary session." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nigerians vote for new president, delays seen at some polling stations

Nigerians vote for new president, delays seen at some polling stations

 Nigeria
2
SpaceX targets Monday for launch of next batch of Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Monday for launch of next batch of Starlink satellites

 Global
3
Here's how plastic upcycling can close carbon cycle

Here's how plastic upcycling can close carbon cycle

 United States
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Under pressure, Alex Murdaugh testifies to own theory in South Carolina murder trial; Yellen says will talk deficit-reduction with Republicans, not debt limit and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Under pressure, Alex Murdaugh testifies to own the...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

New Era in Healthcare: How Blockchain is Revolutionizing Medical Records

Revolutionizing the Metaverse: Unpacking the Key Technologies and Trends for a Better Digital Future

The Powerful Duo: How Blockchain and AI Are Transforming Industries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023