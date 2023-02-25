Left Menu

Dispatch of polling parties begins in Meghalaya for assembly elections

In South Garo Hills, the first polling party to leave early morning is the team going to Rongcheng Polling Station where they will need to trek 8 km to reach the polling station from the last motorable point, officials said.

ANI | Updated: 25-02-2023 15:10 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 15:10 IST
Dispatch of polling parties begins in Meghalaya for assembly elections
Dispatch of polling parties begins in Meghalaya. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dispatch of poll parties to 3419 polling stations across 59 Assembly Constituencies in poll-bound Meghayala commenced on Saturday. Polling for one seat, the Sohiong Assembly Constituency in East Khasi Hills (EKH), stands adjourned, officials said.

In South Garo Hills, the first polling party to leave early morning is the team going to Rongcheng Polling Station where they will need to trek 8 km to reach the polling station from the last motorable point, they said. The Meghalaya Assembly polls for 59 out of 60 constituencies will be held on February 27 and the counting of votes will be held on March 2.

Notably, polling for the Sohiong assembly constituency has been postponed following the demise of the state's former Home Minister and United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate from the seat HDR Lyngdoh. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered the sealing of Meghalaya's International border with Bangladesh till March 2.

Meghalaya has shared a 443 km border with Bangladesh and 885 km with Assam. Chief Electoral Officer, Meghalaya FR Kharkongor, told ANI that, Meghalaya's International border with Meghalaya and the state border with Assam have been sealed.

"We have taken preventive measures to ensure a free and fair election in the State. Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed along the international bordering areas in the state," Kharkongor said. Meanwhile, the District Magistrate of East Khasi Hills district on Friday issued an order that movement of individuals will remain strictly prohibited within a one km radius of the India-Bangladesh border of East Khasi Hills district between February 24 and March 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nigerians vote for new president, delays seen at some polling stations

Nigerians vote for new president, delays seen at some polling stations

 Nigeria
2
SpaceX targets Monday for launch of next batch of Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Monday for launch of next batch of Starlink satellites

 Global
3
Here's how plastic upcycling can close carbon cycle

Here's how plastic upcycling can close carbon cycle

 United States
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Under pressure, Alex Murdaugh testifies to own theory in South Carolina murder trial; Yellen says will talk deficit-reduction with Republicans, not debt limit and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Under pressure, Alex Murdaugh testifies to own the...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

New Era in Healthcare: How Blockchain is Revolutionizing Medical Records

Revolutionizing the Metaverse: Unpacking the Key Technologies and Trends for a Better Digital Future

The Powerful Duo: How Blockchain and AI Are Transforming Industries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023