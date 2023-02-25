Dispatch of polling parties begins in Meghalaya for assembly elections

Dispatch of poll parties to 3419 polling stations across 59 Assembly Constituencies in poll-bound Meghayala commenced on Saturday. Polling for one seat, the Sohiong Assembly Constituency in East Khasi Hills (EKH), stands adjourned, officials said.

In South Garo Hills, the first polling party to leave early morning is the team going to Rongcheng Polling Station where they will need to trek 8 km to reach the polling station from the last motorable point, they said. The Meghalaya Assembly polls for 59 out of 60 constituencies will be held on February 27 and the counting of votes will be held on March 2.

Notably, polling for the Sohiong assembly constituency has been postponed following the demise of the state's former Home Minister and United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate from the seat HDR Lyngdoh. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered the sealing of Meghalaya's International border with Bangladesh till March 2.

Meghalaya has shared a 443 km border with Bangladesh and 885 km with Assam. Chief Electoral Officer, Meghalaya FR Kharkongor, told ANI that, Meghalaya's International border with Meghalaya and the state border with Assam have been sealed.

"We have taken preventive measures to ensure a free and fair election in the State. Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed along the international bordering areas in the state," Kharkongor said. Meanwhile, the District Magistrate of East Khasi Hills district on Friday issued an order that movement of individuals will remain strictly prohibited within a one km radius of the India-Bangladesh border of East Khasi Hills district between February 24 and March 2. (ANI)

