Grain stolen from ration shop in UP's Mainpuri, four arrested

Uttar Pradesh Police arrested four people in Mainpuri for stealing food grains from a government ration shop in Bhogaon.

ANI | Updated: 25-02-2023 16:12 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 16:12 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Police arrested four people in Mainpuri for stealing food grains from a government ration shop in Bhogaon. According to police, the theft was carried out in the early hours of February 22 when 161 sacks of grains including wheat rice, and millet from a government ration shop Chaudhary mohalla in Bhogaon.

Following the incident, a case was registered at Bhogaon police station. Police formed special teams to nab the thieves. Based on input, police intercepted a loader vehicle on Friday and arrested the accused, and recovered 161 sacks of grains.

According to Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar, the four arrested persons were identified as Amit Kumar, Ajit, Gopi and Mahesh, all residents of Bhogaon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

