France's Macron says he will visit China in April

"China must help us put pressure on Russia so that it never uses chemical or nuclear weapons, (an effort) which China has already made, and that it stops its aggression as a precondition for talks," he added.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-02-2023 16:46 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 16:45 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday he will visit China in early April, in part to seek Chinese help with ending Russia's invasion of Ukraine. China called for a comprehensive ceasefire in Ukraine on Friday and has put forward a 12-point peace plan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

