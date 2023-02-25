Russia halts pipeline oil supplies to Poland, PKN Orlen CEO says

Supplies of Russian oil to Poland via the Druzhba pipeline have halted, Daniel Obajtek, chief executive officer of PKN Orlen, said on Saturday.

"We're effectively securing supplies. Russia has halted supplies to Poland, for which we are prepared. Only 10% of crude oil has been coming from Russia and we will replace it with oil from other sources," Obajtek wrote on Twitter.

