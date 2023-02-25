Delhi: MP CM Shivraj Chouhan meets JP Nadda, discusses ongoing political activities in state

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday met BJP president JP Nadda at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Delhi. This meeting between the two leaders, which lasted for about two hours, comes ahead of the upcoming cabinet expansion and state elections.

In a tweet after the meeting, Chief Minister Chouhan said that Nadda was informed about the state's ongoing public and political programs including CM Jan Seva Abhiyan, and CM Jan Seva Mitra. "Today in New Delhi, after a meeting courtesy of Mr. @BJP4India Mr. @JPNadda the successful National President of @BJP4India, he was informed about the development journey going on in the state including CM Jan Seva Abhiyan, CM Jan Seva Mitra, the public welfare works going on in the state and the political activities of the state," tweeted CM Chouhan.

According to party sources, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh also apprised the BJP top leadership about the preparations for the upcoming elections. BJP national president JP Nadda would visit Madhya Pradesh soon and participate in many programs. Along with this, he will review the election preparedness in the state, added sources.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah on Friday sounded the poll bugle in Madhya Pradesh. He said the double-engine government of BJP is doing development of tribal communities and the Modi government enhanced the tribal budget to Rs 89,000 crore from Rs 24,000 crore during the Kamal Nath-led Congress government. (ANI)

