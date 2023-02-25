Punjab minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal meets cops injured in Ajnala incident

Punjab minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal today met Amritsar Rural SSP Satinder Singh, SP D Jugraj Singh and SP Tejbir S Hundal who were injured in the Ajnala incident. The three police officers were present in Ajnala when supporters of Amritpal Singh attacked the police station and were seriously injured.

On Thursday, thousands of supporters of the group broke barricades at a police station in Amritsar using guns and swords and threatened to disturb law and order. Senior Superintendent of Police said, "As per the evidence presented before us, Lovepreet Toofan will be discharged. SIT constituted to investigate the case."

They have given enough proof that he (detained Lovepreet Toofan) is innocent. SIT has taken cognizance of it. These people will peacefully disperse now and the law will take its own course, said the SSP. Punjab Police have decided to release Lovepreet Toofan, a close aide of 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh.

Talking on the matter, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) Harpal Singh Blair said, 'We had come to talk to the administration that an FIR has been lodged against Lovepreet Toofan. Amritpal Singh's name is also included in this. No false case should have been registered. The administration accepted that Lovepreet was not involved, so they will release him tomorrow and cancel the FIR." Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh says, "...FIR registered only with a political motive. If they don't cancel the case in 1hr, Admin will be responsible for whatever happens next...They think we can't do anything, so this show of strength was necessary..."

"False news being circulated that police personnel was injured. The truth is that he was injured after he took a fall. In fact,10-12 of our people were hurt. Within 24hrs, Tufan Singh should be released. We won't even wait for 24 hrs," he added. Earlier on February 25, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said that appropriate action will be taken against the people involved in Thursday's violence.

"As far as yesterday's incident is concerned, appropriate action will be taken. Video footage is being analyzed. SP has been injured with 11 stitches. Five other Police personnel were also injured. Their statement will be recorded and further legal action will be taken," Punjab DGP Yadav said on Friday. Terming the attack on Policemen as cowardly, Yadav said, "Police worked with utmost restraint to maintain the dignity of Guru Granth Sahib. Attacking the Police under its cover was an act of cowardice." (ANI)

