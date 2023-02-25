Left Menu

Russia halts pipeline oil to Poland says refiner PKN Orlen

Russia has halted supplies of oil to Poland via the Druzhba pipeline, PKN Orlen's CEO said on Saturday, adding that the Polish refiner would tap other sources to plug the gap. The halt in supplies via the pipeline - which has been exempted from European Union sanctions imposed on Russia following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine - came a day after Poland delivered its first Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

Reuters | Updated: 25-02-2023 23:57 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 23:46 IST
Russia halts pipeline oil to Poland says refiner PKN Orlen
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Russia has halted supplies of oil to Poland via the Druzhba pipeline, PKN Orlen's CEO said on Saturday, adding that the Polish refiner would tap other sources to plug the gap.

The halt in supplies via the pipeline - which has been exempted from European Union sanctions imposed on Russia following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine - came a day after Poland delivered its first Leopard tanks to Ukraine. "Russia has halted supplies to Poland, for which we are prepared. Only 10% of crude oil has been coming from Russia and we will replace it with oil from other sources," PKN Orlen Chief Executive Daniel Obajtek wrote on Twitter.

Orlen said it could fully supply its refineries via sea and that the halt in pipeline supplies would not impact deliveries of gasoline and diesel to its customers. As of February, after a contract with Russia's Rosneft expired, Orlen has been getting oil under a deal with Russian oil and natural gas company Tatneft.

Tatneft and Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Oil transport to the Czech Republic, where Orlen operates two refineries, via the southern branch of the Druzhba pipeline was running to plan, pipeline operator Mero said on Saturday.

The supply halt came after U.S. President Joe Biden visited Warsaw and Kyiv in a show of support for Ukraine a year after the invasion. And on Friday, the European Union agreed on a 10th package of sanctions on Russia. Following the invasion of Ukraine and before the EU embargoed seaborne supplies from Russia, Orlen stopped buying Russian oil and fuels transported by sea.

It said its supply portfolio now includes oil from Western Africa, the Mediterranean, the Gulf and the Gulf of Mexico. It also has a supply contract with Saudi Aramco as of 2022. Seaborne supplies reach Poland via Naftoport, an oil terminal in Gdansk on the Baltic Sea. It can receive 36 million tonnes of oil annually topping volumes that can be processed by Polish refineries and is in part used to supply oil to refineries in eastern Germany that are linked to Druzhba. "Given the capacity of Naftoport and the fact that we also have other routes to import motor fuels, clients will not feel any impact, while Orlen has been prepared for this for months," Mateusz Berger, Poland's Secretary of State in charge of strategic energy infrastructure told Reuters by telephone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nigerians vote for new president, delays seen at some polling stations

Nigerians vote for new president, delays seen at some polling stations

 Nigeria
2
SpaceX targets Monday for launch of next batch of Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Monday for launch of next batch of Starlink satellites

 Global
3
Here's how plastic upcycling can close carbon cycle

Here's how plastic upcycling can close carbon cycle

 United States
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Under pressure, Alex Murdaugh testifies to own theory in South Carolina murder trial; Yellen says will talk deficit-reduction with Republicans, not debt limit and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Under pressure, Alex Murdaugh testifies to own the...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

New Era in Healthcare: How Blockchain is Revolutionizing Medical Records

Revolutionizing the Metaverse: Unpacking the Key Technologies and Trends for a Better Digital Future

The Powerful Duo: How Blockchain and AI Are Transforming Industries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023