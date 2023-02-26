Left Menu

Yogi govt gears up to ensure uninterrupted power supply in summer

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation (UPPCL) Chairman M Devaraj has given instructions in this regard to all the DISCOM officials in the state.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
The Yogi government has started preparations on a war footing to ensure uninterrupted power supply in summer in the wake of the early advent of the season for the convenience of the citizens of the state. As per the intention of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation (UPPCL) Chairman M Devaraj has given instructions in this regard to all the DISCOM officials in the state.

It is notable that compared to the previous years, this time summer has started earlier. In February itself, the temperature reached around 31 degrees Celsius in the state. Addressing the DISCOM officials through video conferencing from Shakti Bhawan, he said that all necessary preparations should be completed as soon as possible to ensure power supply to all areas of the state as per the fixed schedule, adding that any kind of negligence will not be tolerated in this.

He said that necessary maintenance should be ensured for the transformer and steps should be taken to tackle the problem of overloading etc as soon as possible. Chairman M Devraj said that 2,51,059 transformers have been changed in this financial year to improve the power system.

Similarly, 17782 kilometres of AB cable have been installed to prevent electricity theft. Besides, 51550 private tube wells have been classified in this financial year to increase irrigation facilities in the state, he added. (ANI)

