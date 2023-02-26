Mohali grenade attack accused Deepak Ranga sent to 10-day police remand

The Punjab Police produced Mohali RPG attack accused Deepak Ranga before a Mohali court on Sunday which sent him to police remand for 10 days for interrogation. Earlier, Ranga was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), after which the Punjab Police brought him to Mohali on a production warrant.

The NIA, on January 25, arrested Deepak Ranga, the prime accused of the Rocket-Propelled Grenade (RPG) attack on the intelligence headquarters of the Punjab Police in Mohali in May 2022. Notably, Deepak Ranga is a close associate of Canada-based gangster-turned-terrorist Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias Landa and Pakistan-based gangster-turned-terrorist Harvinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda.

For the unversed, there was an RPG attack on the State Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali on May 9, 2022. Deepak Ranga was absconding since the attack. According to sources, the RPG attack in Mohali was planned by Deepak Ranga along with Pakistani gangster-turned-terrorist Harvinder Singh alias Rinda and Canada's Lakhbir Singh alias Landa. The police investigation also revealed that Ranga was also involved in at least three killings that took place in 2019 in Chandigarh.

He was involved in the murders of a muscleman-turned-property dealer, Rajveer aka Sonu Shah, and two college students Vineet Kumar and Ajay Sharma in September and December months of 2019 respectively. Ranga was also a member of Lawrence Bishnoi and Raju Basodi's gang, however, he later shifted towards the gang of Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh and Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh Sandhu. (ANI)

