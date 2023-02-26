Left Menu

Meghalaya: Two arrested for smuggling betel nuts worth one crore rupees

The operation was carried out by the 172 Battalion of the BSF on Saturday. Two persons were also arrested in connection with the case.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Border Security Force (BSF) has seized a truck carrying huge quantities of processed betel nuts worth more than one crore rupees from the Umkiang area of East Jaintai hill district of the state and arrested two accused. The operation was carried out by the 172 Battalion of the BSF on Saturday. Two persons were also arrested in connection with the case, the BSF said in an official statement here.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that the consignment of betel nuts originated in Myanmar and was being taken to Guwahati. The accused have been handed over Umkiang police for further legal action, it said. It is to be noted that the northeastern state of Meghalaya, along with Nagaland will be going for polls on Monday. The results will be declared on March 2. (ANI)

