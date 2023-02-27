Left Menu

Guar gum futures fall on low demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2023 14:17 IST
Guar gum prices on Monday fell by Rs 161 to Rs 11,970 per five quintals in the futures market as traders offloaded their holdings in line with a weak trend in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for March delivery declined by Rs 161 or 1.33 per cent to Rs 11,970 per five quintals in 32,810 lots.

Marketmen said slackness in demand in the spot market and ample supplies from growing regions put pressure on guar gum prices.

