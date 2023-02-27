Left Menu

Kremlin says China's Ukraine peace plan should be analysed in detail

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-02-2023 15:20 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 15:13 IST
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin on Monday said a Chinese peace plan on Ukraine that urges both sides to agree to a gradual de-escalation and warns against the use of nuclear weapons should be analysed in detail, taking into account the interests of all sides.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on a U.S. media report that China was considering transferring drones to Russia.

 

