Kremlin says China's Ukraine peace plan should be analysed in detail
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-02-2023 15:20 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 15:13 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Kremlin on Monday said a Chinese peace plan on Ukraine that urges both sides to agree to a gradual de-escalation and warns against the use of nuclear weapons should be analysed in detail, taking into account the interests of all sides.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on a U.S. media report that China was considering transferring drones to Russia.
