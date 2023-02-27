Left Menu

MUM PEPPER COPRA CLOSING RATE

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-02-2023 15:34 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 15:33 IST
MUM PEPPER COPRA CLOSING RATE
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

PEPPER COPRA RATES :- BLACK PEPPER READY 525 / 590 GINGER BLEACHED -- GINGER UNBLEACHED 250 COPRA OFFICE ALAPUZHA 8700 COPRA OFFICE KOZIZODE 8600 COPRA RAJAPUR MUMBAI 13000 COPRA EDIBLE MUMBAI 11800 COCHIN COCONUT OIL ---- COCONUT OIL MUMBAI 1820 T.P ------------

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Russian Soyuz spacecraft docks at ISS to bring back stranded crew; SpaceX set to launch next International Space Station crew for NASA

Science News Roundup: Russian Soyuz spacecraft docks at ISS to bring back st...

 Global
3
UNDP requests US$113.5 million for clearing earthquake rubble in Turkey

UNDP requests US$113.5 million for clearing earthquake rubble in Turkey

 Global
4
Chhattisgarh: Woman fights wild boar to save 11-yr-old daughter, dies

Chhattisgarh: Woman fights wild boar to save 11-yr-old daughter, dies

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

How Cloud Computing is Revolutionizing the Business World

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023