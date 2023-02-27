MUM PEPPER COPRA CLOSING RATE
PEPPER COPRA RATES :- BLACK PEPPER READY 525 / 590 GINGER BLEACHED -- GINGER UNBLEACHED 250 COPRA OFFICE ALAPUZHA 8700 COPRA OFFICE KOZIZODE 8600 COPRA RAJAPUR MUMBAI 13000 COPRA EDIBLE MUMBAI 11800 COCHIN COCONUT OIL ---- COCONUT OIL MUMBAI 1820 T.P ------------
