Left Menu

Gold plunge Rs 185; silver plummets Rs 798

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2023 15:44 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 15:37 IST
Gold plunge Rs 185; silver plummets Rs 798
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gold prices declined by Rs 185 to Rs 55,520 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday amid weak global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had ended at Rs 55,705 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also plummeted by Rs 798 to Rs 63,227 per kg.

''Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 55,520 per 10 grams, down Rs 185 per 10 grams,'' said Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities.

In the overseas market, gold and silver were trading lower at USD 1,811 per ounce and USD 20.75 per ounce, respectively.

''COMEX gold prices fell in the Asian trading hours on Monday to their weakest levels in nearly two months after recent hot inflation reinforced expectations that the US Fed will continue to hike rate in the first half of the year,'' Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Russian Soyuz spacecraft docks at ISS to bring back stranded crew; SpaceX set to launch next International Space Station crew for NASA

Science News Roundup: Russian Soyuz spacecraft docks at ISS to bring back st...

 Global
3
UNDP requests US$113.5 million for clearing earthquake rubble in Turkey

UNDP requests US$113.5 million for clearing earthquake rubble in Turkey

 Global
4
Chhattisgarh: Woman fights wild boar to save 11-yr-old daughter, dies

Chhattisgarh: Woman fights wild boar to save 11-yr-old daughter, dies

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

How Cloud Computing is Revolutionizing the Business World

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023