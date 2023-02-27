Nitin Gadkari inaugurates 7 NH projects with investment of Rs 6500cr in Ballia

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari today inaugurated 7 National Highway projects with an investment of 6500 crores in Chitbada village, Ballia , Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Gadkari said with the construction of Ballia Link Expressway it will be possible to reach Patna from Lucknow through Purvanchal Expressway in just four and a half hours. He said Ballia to Buxar can be reached in half an hour, Ballia to Chhapra in one hour and Ballia to Patna in one and half hour. With the construction of Greenfield Highway, eastern Uttar Pradesh will get better connectivity with Chhapra, Patna, Buxar in Bihar, he added.

The Minister said the vegetables of the farmers of Ballia will be able to reach the mandis of Lucknow, Varanasi and Patna easily. He said vegetable producing farmers will get direct benefit of three multi-modal terminals Varanasi, Ghazipur and Haldia through this expressway.

Shri Gadkari said the greenfield road from Chandauli to Mohania being constructed at a cost of Rs 130 crore will provide connectivity to Chandauli in Uttar Pradesh and Kaimur district of Bihar through the Delhi-Kolkata GT Road. He said with the construction of Saidpur to Mardah road there will be direct connectivity of Mau to Varanasi via Saidpur. He said due to better connectivity with other cities of the state economic and social condition of the state will improve as well as backward areas of Azamgarh district will get new connectivity.

On this occasion, Shri Gadkari also announced the new connectivity route between Ballia-Ara through 28 km greenfield spur road at a cost of 1500 crores.

(With Inputs from PIB)