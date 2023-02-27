Rupala to inaugurate startup conclave for livestock & dairy sectors on Tuesday

Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala will inaugurate a grand startup conclave to be held on Tuesday in Hyderabad.

The conclave, in collaboration with National Dairy Development Board, the Telangana government and industry body CII, aims to promote startups in the livestock, dairy, and animal husbandry sectors, an official statement said.

It will bring together entrepreneurs, investors, and industry experts to share their ideas and network.

There will be a showcase of select startups, pitch fest, buyer-seller meet, and a workshop to train early-stage startups in the art of pitching and building their business.

Union Ministers of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Sanjeev Kumar Balyan and L Murugan, as well as Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy and Telangana Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries T Srinivas Yadav will be present at the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)