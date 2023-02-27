Russia's war on Ukraine latest: U.S. warns China against helping Russia

The United States warned China of serious consequences were it to provide arms to support Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as Kyiv's top general visited the besieged town of Bakhmut. FIGHTING

* A Russian missile strike killed one person in the western town of Khmelnitskyi, the mayor said. * The commander of Ukrainian ground forces visited besieged Bakhmut in the nation's east to boost morale.

* Ukraine's armed forces said Russia is concentrating offensive actions along the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtar parts of the frontline. * Reuters could not verify the battlefield accounts.

* Belarusian anti-government activists claimed responsibility for what they said was a drone attack on a Russian A-50 surveillance aircraft at an airfield near Minsk. DIPLOMACY AND SANCTIONS

* China reiterated its call for peace and dialogue. The Kremlin said Beijing's peace proposals should be "painstakingly analysed" * The U.N. rights chief condemned Russia's "senseless" invasion at a Human Rights Council session where Western nations want to scrutinize Moscow's alleged war crimes

* President Vladimir Putin cast the confrontation with the West over the Ukraine war as a battle for the survival of Russia - and said he was forced to take into account the NATO alliance's nuclear capabilities. * Russia's former president, Dmitry Medvedev, an ally of Putin, said the arms supply to Kyiv risks a global nuclear catastrophe.

* The European Union vowed to increase pressure on Moscow "until Ukraine is liberated" as it adopted a 10th package of sanctions on Russia. ANNIVERSARY

* TIMELINE- Major developments since Russia's invasion * Ukraine's Zelenskiy has defied Putin against the odds

* Putin, secure in power, has set the stage for long war * A year on, Ukraine and its government have not just survived. They've fought back

* Toughened by war's scars, Kyiv presses on * Graphics of a year of war in the markets: How the dollar, energy and food prices swirled

* Russian economy holds up but the road back to prosperity may be long * Moscow's decades-old gas ties with Europe lie in ruins

* Top brands pull out of Russia, but goods easy to find * Can U.S. support for Ukraine last?

* External backers pour billions into Ukraine * How has China stood by 'no limits' partner Russia?

* A year into war, older refugees running out of hope * Life and death in Mariupol - a survivor's tale of war

* Family mourns Bucha victim who became symbol of war PODCAST

