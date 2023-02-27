CII, Jindal Stainless partner to create awareness on corrosion-related issues in India

Industry body CII and Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) on Monday announced a partnership to create awareness on corrosion and scale up its management activities to cut down losses estimated to be worth lakhs of crores of rupees in the country.

CII and JSL signed a memorandum of understanding which focuses on inviting suggestions on improvements specific to stainless steel use, scaling up corrosion management activities in India and abroad, promoting technology to manage corrosion, and providing short-term and long-term courses for industry professionals for the right material selection.

It also involves conducting workshops, organizing summits on corrosion, identifying global practices in corrosion management, suggesting potential solutions to minimize corrosion-related losses, etc.

''Corrosion affects all walks of our life; from the safety of infrastructure and loss of capital investment to contamination of ingestible and pollution precipitation. As per estimates, every year, corrosion costs India about 4 per cent of its GDP,'' JSL Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said.

The maintenance and replacement of assets affected by corrosion are major deterrents to the growth of the Indian economy, he said while addressing a session on 'CII National Mission on Corrosion Management' here.

U Kamachi Mudali Chairman, CII–Corrosion Management Committee, said, ''By applying corrosion-saving measures we can save corrosion-related losses, which in India amounts to Rs 3 lakh crore.'' Jindal Stainless will provide financial aid towards the initiative. Through academic collaborations, both parties will develop capacity-building courses and propel corrosion-related R&D.

It is estimated that 25-30 per cent of corrosion could be prevented by following these measures and the life of equipment can be extended up to 250 per cent, said Yatinder Suri, member CII–Corrosion Management Committee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)