Left Menu

Maha Assembly: Supplementary demands of Rs 6,383 cr presented; thrust on rural schemes

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-02-2023 17:45 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 17:35 IST
Maha Assembly: Supplementary demands of Rs 6,383 cr presented; thrust on rural schemes
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government presented supplementary demands of Rs 6,383.97 crore on Monday on the first day of the state Assembly's Budget session, with the thrust being on rural areas as funds have been marked for village lighting bill payment and farm loan waiver.

Supplementary demands are presented in the House to cover additional expenses over and above sums allotted in the annual budget.

Of Rs 6,383.97 crore, a sum of 2,224.72 crore is for payment of pending bills to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited for street lights in villages, while an additional provision of Rs 1,014 crore has been made for incentive benefit scheme under Mahatma Jyotirao Phule farmer loan waiver scheme.

A sum of Rs 267.73 crore is for financial assistance to loss-making Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, whose employees had gone on strike between November 2021 and April 2022 seeking regular salaries and hikes.

Supplementary demand of Rs 763.77 crore has been made for various incentives to small, medium, large and mega projects under package schemes, Rs 452.47 crore for maintenance and repairs of roads and bridges, and Rs 331.56 crore for the construction of ring road around Pune city undertaken by Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). A sum of Rs 598.17 crore is needed for interest on provident fund of teaching and non-teaching staff of aided non-government vocational education and training institutes.

During the winter session of the state legislature, the government had presented supplementary demands of Rs 52,327 crore for 2022-23, which were the highest ever sought in recent years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodia; Jazz Pharma ruling clears U.S. roadblock for rival narcolepsy drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodi...

 Global
2
SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

 India
3
Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

 India
4
ChatGPT revolutionary but company policies must around its use at workplace by staff: ICRIER chief

ChatGPT revolutionary but company policies must around its use at workplace ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

How Cloud Computing is Revolutionizing the Business World

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023