Russia's Transneft says Kazakh oil flowing to Germany, via Poland -RIA
Reuters | Updated: 27-02-2023 18:17 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 18:04 IST
Russia's oil pipeline monopoly Transneft said Kazakh oil has started flowing to Poland for onward delivery to Germany, the RIA news agency reported on Monday.
Kazakh oil pipeline operator KazTransOil on Monday said it had shipped 20,000 tonnes of crude to Germany via Russia's Druzhba pipeline.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
