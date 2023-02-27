Left Menu

Man killed during clashes in UP's Kanpur; 4 arrested

A man was killed during clashes between two groups of people here in Eidgah Colony, police said adding that four people have been arrested so far in the case.

ANI | Updated: 27-02-2023 18:11 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 18:11 IST
Man killed during clashes in UP's Kanpur; 4 arrested
Police said one man was killed during clashes in Eidgah Colony in UP on Monday(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was killed during clashes between two groups of people here in Eidgah Colony, police said adding that four people have been arrested so far in the case. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Bholu.

"Four people have been arrested. The interrogation is underway," Akmal Khan, Assistant Commissioner of police (ACP,) Colonelganj in the Gonda District of Uttar Pradesh told ANI. "Strict action will be taken against the accused," ACP Khan said.

The official informed that a clash had taken place between the same groups on February 21 this month. The identity of the arrested accused has not established till the filing of this report.

More details are awaited (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodia; Jazz Pharma ruling clears U.S. roadblock for rival narcolepsy drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodi...

 Global
2
SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

 India
3
Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

 India
4
ChatGPT revolutionary but company policies must around its use at workplace by staff: ICRIER chief

ChatGPT revolutionary but company policies must around its use at workplace ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

How Cloud Computing is Revolutionizing the Business World

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023