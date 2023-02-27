Man killed during clashes in UP's Kanpur; 4 arrested

A man was killed during clashes between two groups of people here in Eidgah Colony, police said adding that four people have been arrested so far in the case. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Bholu.

"Four people have been arrested. The interrogation is underway," Akmal Khan, Assistant Commissioner of police (ACP,) Colonelganj in the Gonda District of Uttar Pradesh told ANI. "Strict action will be taken against the accused," ACP Khan said.

The official informed that a clash had taken place between the same groups on February 21 this month. The identity of the arrested accused has not established till the filing of this report.

More details are awaited (ANI)

