Left Menu

Post Covid, Delhi University revives engagement with under-privileged children

The children's talent show was organised in collaboration with CIE Experimental Basic School, the Department of Education, the University of Delhi and children in the national capital's Indra Basti Timarpur.

ANI | Updated: 27-02-2023 18:20 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 18:20 IST
Post Covid, Delhi University revives engagement with under-privileged children
Staff planted a 'hope towards change'. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi University's Centre for Child and Adolescent Wellbeing (CCAW) under the Department of Social Work revived its engagement with underprivileged children and organised a talent show for such kids. The children's talent show was organised in collaboration with CIE Experimental Basic School, the Department of Education, the University of Delhi and children in the national capital's Indra Basti Timarpur.

Children of CIE School, Department of Education, University of Delhi and Indra Basti Timarpur participated enthusiastically in this programme, a press release from the centre stated. The children were accompanied by their teachers and parents.

During the show, Dr Shashi Rani Dev (Honorary Director, CCAW), Professor Pamela Singla, Head of the Department at the Department of Social Work, children and staff planted a 'hope towards change'. The CCAW revived the activities of post COVID 19 Pandemic along with her students who are working with children for their personality development, and psychosocial development and to engage them in creative activities.

CCAW started working with these children of marginalised communities based on psychosocial needs. Today, it was the talent event in which all registered children participated with great enthusiasm.

In future, the CCAW will expand its activities with school children at the open community level for the optimal psychosocial development and well-being of children and adolescents. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodia; Jazz Pharma ruling clears U.S. roadblock for rival narcolepsy drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodi...

 Global
2
SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

 India
3
Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

 India
4
ChatGPT revolutionary but company policies must around its use at workplace by staff: ICRIER chief

ChatGPT revolutionary but company policies must around its use at workplace ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

How Cloud Computing is Revolutionizing the Business World

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023