Left Menu

Army central command chief leads para jump on penultimate day of his service

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Central Command Lt Gen Yogendra Dimri led the Shatrujeet paratroopers in a command jump organized at Agra a day before his retirement from service.

ANI | Updated: 27-02-2023 18:34 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 18:34 IST
Army central command chief leads para jump on penultimate day of his service
Army central command chief leads para jump (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Central Command Lt Gen Yogendra Dimri led the Shatrujeet paratroopers in a command jump organized at Agra a day before his retirement from service. A total of 70 personnel including Lt Gen Dimri took part in the para jump living by the motto 'Men Apart, Every Man an Emperor'.

Lt Gen Y Dimri superannuates on February 28, 2023 after an illustrious career spanning nearly 40 years in the Indian Army. This is the first time that an Army Commander has carried out a parachute jump on the penultimate day of his service.

The jump was witnessed by Veterans, Veer Naris, troops and the families of the 'Maroon Beret' fraternity. "The jump was a testament to the General's commitment and dedication to the Indian Army," the official said.

Lt Gen Dimri took the opportunity to interact with veterans and acknowledge their contributions. Dimri also visited his parent unit 411 (Independent) Para Field Company and witnessed a demonstration of unarmed combat techniques in a new arena that provides troops with state-of-the-art facilities for unarmed combat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodia; Jazz Pharma ruling clears U.S. roadblock for rival narcolepsy drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodi...

 Global
2
SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

 India
3
Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

 India
4
ChatGPT revolutionary but company policies must around its use at workplace by staff: ICRIER chief

ChatGPT revolutionary but company policies must around its use at workplace ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

How Cloud Computing is Revolutionizing the Business World

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023