J-K: Special Investigation Unit attaches four houses for providing shelter to terrorists

The Jammu and Kashmir police's Special Investigation Unit on Monday attached four houses in Srinagar under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for allegedly providing shelter to terrorists, officials said on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 27-02-2023 18:55 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 18:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Jammu and Kashmir police's Special Investigation Unit on Monday attached four houses in Srinagar under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for allegedly providing shelter to terrorists, officials said on Monday. Out of 4 houses taht are attached, 3 are located at Barthana Qamerwari and 1 at Sangam Eidgah Srinagar, the official statement said. The said orders were issued in the exercise of the power conferred U/S 25 read with 2 (g)( ii) UA(P) Act. The information on the attachment of properties was submitted to the designated authority.

As per the press statement, the residential houses belonged to, Mst Shaheena /Asif Nath w/o & s/o Mohd Yunis Nath, Altaf Ahmed Dar s/o Mohd Abdullah, Mudasir Ahmed Mir s/o Mohd sultan R/os Barthena Qamerwari and Abdul Rehman Bhat s/o Abdul Salam Bhat r/o Sangam Eidgah. Further, the release also said that "The team on spot directed the concerned that there should be no alteration or otherwise to the attached properties without the prior permission of the designated Authority."

"Pertinent to mention that police station Parimpora on 28- 05- 2022 had received reliable information and registered a case under FIR No 127/2022 u/s 153A 153 B 505 IPC and in its continued investigation, a module was found involved in hiding & providing logistical support to active terrorists of TRF/LeT outfit. Which resulted in the arrest of the involved persons, the release added. The official statement also stated that the terrorists have been sheltered in the above-mentioned residential houses.

"Also during the investigation, it was found that the terrorists had been sheltered in the said residential houses. During the course of the investigation proceeding U/S 24/25 UA(P) act was initiated. Later proper accord of approval for the attachment of houses was received," the release said. "Besides, the chargesheet of the case was presented before the Hon'ble court u/s 7/25 AAct and 13 16 18 19 20 38 &39 UA(P) Act on 02 Dec 2022 against 13 accused persons including active terrorists of TRF/ LeT for the logical judicial determination. The investigation of the said case is still going on u/s 173(8)", further read the release.

"Citizens are again requested not to provide shelter or logistics to terrorists failing which law will take its own course," added the release. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

