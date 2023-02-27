Owaisi's relative Mazahar Uddin Khan brought dead to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi's relative Mazahar Uddin Khan was brought dead to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills area on Monday.

Khan (60) was brought dead to the Emergency Department of the Apollo Hospital at 2 pm. He had a wound on the right side of the head. Police informed for further probe, the hospital said. (ANI)

