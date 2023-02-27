Left Menu

NPPA fixes retail price of 74 drug formulations

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2023 19:10 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 19:10 IST
Drug price regulator National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority on Monday said it has fixed the retail prices of 74 formulations, including the medications to treat diabetes and high blood pressure.

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has fixed the prices under the Drugs (Price Control) Order 2013 based on the decision of the 109th authority meeting held on February 21 this year.

As per the notification, the NPPA has fixed the price of one tablet of Dapagliflozin Sitagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride (extended-release tablets) at Rs 27.75.

Similarly, the drug price regulator has fixed the price of one tablet of blood pressure lowering medication Telmisartan and Bisoprolol Fumarate tablets at Rs 10.92.

The NPPA said it has also revised the ceiling price of 80 scheduled formulations (NLEM 2022) including the one to treat epilepsy and neutropenia.

The ceiling price of one tablet (200mg) of Sodium Valproate has been fixed at Rs 3.20. Similarly, the ceiling price of Filgrastim injection (one vial) has been fixed at Rs 1,034.51.

The price of one tablet of Hydrocortisone (20 mg), a steroid, has been fixed at Rs 13.28.

The NPPA is mandated to fix/revise the prices of controlled bulk drugs and formulations and to enforce prices and availability of the medicines in the country.

It also monitors the prices of decontrolled drugs in order to keep them at reasonable levels.

The regulator implements and enforces the provisions of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order.

It is also entrusted with the task of recovering amounts overcharged by manufacturers for controlled drugs from consumers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

