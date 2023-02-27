Left Menu

UP govt to impose fine for not segregating wet, dry waste from March 4

Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) to run 3rd phase of '10 Tak Door to Door Campaign' from March 4 till March 31

ANI | Updated: 27-02-2023 19:20 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 19:20 IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As part of its endeavour to make Uttar Pradesh clean, the Yogi government has decided to take action against those who do not segregate the garbage in all the urban bodies of the state. Under the '10 Tak Door to Door' campaign of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), Uttar Pradesh, fine will be collected from violators from March 4, 2023 with the amount ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 2,000.

State Mission Director, Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) Neha Sharma has instructed all Municipal Commissioners and Executive Officers to implement it effectively. Neha Sharma said, "The '10 Tak Door to Door' campaign was started by the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) Uttar Pradesh from February 01 to ensure 100 per cent door-to-door collection and waste segregation across the state. This campaign is divided into three stages: request, agreement, and action. March 3 marks the completion of the second phase. Beginning on March 4, the third and final phase will include taking legal action against those who do not separate their waste." State Mission Director further said that the gated colony, R.W.A colonies, and bulk waste generators will be made aware of the third phase of '10 Tak Door to Door' campaign, and the provisions of challan through display posters, banners, I.E.C. activities, etc.

Sharma has directed the officials to conduct an inspection of households in each ward of the Municipal Corporation, Municipal Council and Nagar Panchayat in a planned manner daily from March 4 to March 31, 2023, Municipal Council, Nagar Panchayat and impose challans on those who do not comply with the source segregation. While maintaining continuity in IEC activities, bulk waste generators that do not comply with source segregation, gated colonies, and RWA colonies should be challaned by forming a team by Additional Municipal Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, and Executive Officer, Municipal Council/Nagar Panchayat.

Additionally, she mentioned that anyone can file a complaint if door-to-door services are not offered. The Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) helpline 1533 can be used to file a complaint in this circumstance. Additionally, the officers have been told to promote this helpline service widely. Along with this, instructions have been given to take action against the concerned employee if the employee of the body/institution does not collect the segregated waste or is found mixing the segregated waste. (ANI)

