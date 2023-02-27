Khushbu Sundar nominated as member of National Commission for Women

BJP national executive committee member Khushbu Sundar has been nominated as a member of the National Commission for Women, alongside two others. The order came in an official notification by the Ministry of Women and Child Development. It said the appointment on the post will be for a period of 3 years or till attaining the age of 65 years or till further orders, whichever is earlier.

Besides Sundar, the Centre has also nominated Mamta Kumari and Delina Khongdup as members of the commission. Sundar took to Twitter to express her gratitude on her nomination and wrote, "I thank our H'ble PM @narendramodi ji and the government of India for entrusting me with such a huge responsibility. I shall strive hard to protect, preserve & nourish Nari Shakthi which is growing leaps & bounds under your leadership. Looking forward eagerly #JaiHind @NCWIndia."

After marking a long stint in the acting industry, Khushbu joined politics with DMK in 2010. After serving 4 years in the party she joined Indian National Congress. She quit Congress as well after 6 years of service to the party and joined BJP on October 12, 2020 (the day she quit Congress) she went on to contest the election on BJP's ticket in the 2021 Tamil Nadu election, however, failed to secure the seat after losing to rival DMK's Ezhilan N. (ANI)

