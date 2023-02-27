Saffron rally in Navi Mumbai for law against 'love jihad'

A 'Jan Aakrosh' morcha was organised in Vashi in Navi Mumbai in protest against 'love jihad' and 'land jihad'.

Several hundred protesters marched for about 3 km from Vashi's Blue Diamond Chowk to Shivaji Chowk on Sunday raising slogans and carrying placards and banners. They demanded enactment of laws to prevent ''love jihad and land jihad''. A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader who participated in the morcha warned of dire consequences if such incidents are not stopped. Love jihad'' is a term often used by right-wing activists to allege a ploy by Muslim men to lure Hindu women into religious conversion through marriage.

