Saffron rally in Navi Mumbai for law against 'love jihad'
A Jan Aakrosh morcha was organised in Vashi in Navi Mumbai in protest against love jihad and land jihad.Several hundred protesters marched for about 3 km from Vashis Blue Diamond Chowk to Shivaji Chowk on Sunday raising slogans and carrying placards and banners. They demanded enactment of laws to prevent love jihad and land jihad.
- Country:
- India
A 'Jan Aakrosh' morcha was organised in Vashi in Navi Mumbai in protest against 'love jihad' and 'land jihad'.
Several hundred protesters marched for about 3 km from Vashi's Blue Diamond Chowk to Shivaji Chowk on Sunday raising slogans and carrying placards and banners. They demanded enactment of laws to prevent ''love jihad and land jihad''. A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader who participated in the morcha warned of dire consequences if such incidents are not stopped. Love jihad'' is a term often used by right-wing activists to allege a ploy by Muslim men to lure Hindu women into religious conversion through marriage.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bharatiya Janata Party
- Navi Mumbai
- Muslim
- Vashi
- Hindu
- Love
- Jan Aakrosh'
- Shivaji Chowk
ALSO READ
Mumbai: Hindu groups protest against cemetery near Aarey Ram temple
Bal Thackeray saved Modi when Atalji spoke about 'rajdharma', says Uddhhav; slams BJP over 'divisive' Hindutva
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar posts net loss of Rs 58.36 crore in December quarter
About 20,000 devotees participate in Singapore's oldest Hindu temple's consecration ceremony
Spreading religious hatred should be treated as 'national crime', govt outreach to Pasmanda Muslims welcome: Jamiat