Saffron rally in Navi Mumbai for law against 'love jihad'

A Jan Aakrosh morcha was organised in Vashi in Navi Mumbai in protest against love jihad and land jihad.Several hundred protesters marched for about 3 km from Vashis Blue Diamond Chowk to Shivaji Chowk on Sunday raising slogans and carrying placards and banners. They demanded enactment of laws to prevent love jihad and land jihad.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 27-02-2023 20:45 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 20:45 IST
A 'Jan Aakrosh' morcha was organised in Vashi in Navi Mumbai in protest against 'love jihad' and 'land jihad'.

Several hundred protesters marched for about 3 km from Vashi's Blue Diamond Chowk to Shivaji Chowk on Sunday raising slogans and carrying placards and banners. They demanded enactment of laws to prevent ''love jihad and land jihad''. A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader who participated in the morcha warned of dire consequences if such incidents are not stopped. Love jihad'' is a term often used by right-wing activists to allege a ploy by Muslim men to lure Hindu women into religious conversion through marriage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

