Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to flag off Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train to showcase heritage of Gujarat

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will flag off the Bharat Gaurav deluxe AC tourist train for "Garvi Gujarat" on February 28, an official said on Monday. The Indian Railways introduced the train to showcase the heritage of Gujarat under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat programme.

"Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister of Culture, G Kishan Reddy will be flagging off the train on February 28," the railway ministry said. The train will depart from Delhi's Safdarjung station on February 28 for 8 days "Garvi Gujarat" tour.

The boarding and deboarding facility is provided at Gurugram, Rewari, Ringas, Phullera and Ajmer Railway Stations for the convenience of tourists. The first stoppage of this train tour package has been kept at Kevadiya wherein the Statue of Unity will be the centre of attraction. The entire train will cover a distance of almost 3500 KMs during the course of 8 days journey.

The tour will include visits to prominent Gujarat pilgrimage and heritage sites such as the Statue of Unity, Champaner, Somnath, Dwarka, Nageshwar, Beyt Dwarka, Ahmedabad, Modhera and Patan. The fully air-conditioned train provides two types of accommodation viz. 1st AC and 2nd AC.

The Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train launch is in line with the Government of India initiative of "Dekho Apna Desh" to promote domestic tourism. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has tied up with payment gateways for providing EMI payment options to customers, the railways said.

According to the ministry, the visit of the Statue of Unity, Champaner archaeological park which is a UNESCO world heritage site, Adhlej Step Well, Akshardham Temple at Ahmedabad, Sabarmati Ashram, Modhera Sun Temple and the Rani ki Vao another UNESCO site at Patan are the major heritage treasures included in the tour itinerary. "Besides, the visit of Somnath Jyotirlinga, Nageshwar Jyotirlinga, Dwarkadheesh Temple and Beyt Dwarka are the religious sites covered in 8 days tour. There will be two-night stay in the hotels, one each at Kevadiya and Ahmedabad respectively, while the visit of places at Somnath and Dwarka will be covered in the day halt at the destination," the ministry also added.

