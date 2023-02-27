Left Menu

Ocior Energy signs MoU with Guj govt to invest Rs 40,000 cr in green hydrogen, ammonia

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-02-2023 21:28 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 21:28 IST
Ocior Energy signs MoU with Guj govt to invest Rs 40,000 cr in green hydrogen, ammonia

The Gujarat government on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Ocior Energy India Pvt Ltd for the production of green hydrogen and green ammonia with an investment of Rs 40,000 crore.

As per the MoU, signed in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Ocior Energy will invest Rs 40,000 crore in Kutch district of Gujarat to set up a facility to produce 1 million tonnes of green hydrogen and ammonia per annum, said an official release.

It added that the renewable energy project will become operational by 2030 in two phases and it is expected to generate nearly 10,400 direct as well as indirect employment opportunities.

Ocior is a leading company in the field of green hydrogen and green ammonia started in Abu Dhabi Global Market, United Arab Emirates.

The company aims to develop 4 GW capacity green hydrogen and green ammonia projects across the India, Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodia; Jazz Pharma ruling clears U.S. roadblock for rival narcolepsy drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodi...

 Global
2
SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

 India
3
Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

 India
4
ChatGPT revolutionary but company policies must around its use at workplace by staff: ICRIER chief

ChatGPT revolutionary but company policies must around its use at workplace ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

How Cloud Computing is Revolutionizing the Business World

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023