MP CM Chouhan lashes out at Congress for using photos of Mahatma Gandhi, Ambedkar, Sardar Patel in its national convention advt

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has lashed out at the Congress party over using photographs of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr B R Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and other prominent leaders in the advertisement of Congress' 85th plenary session. The three-day 85th plenary session of the Congress Party was held in Chhattisgarh's Raipur and it ended on February 26.

Addressing the media persons in the state capital Bhopal, Chouhan on Monday said, "I was surprised that the Congress party used the photo of Mahatma Gandhi in the advertisements of its national convention. Gandhi had said to dissolve the Congress after independence and make the Congress a Lok Sevak Sangh. He was not in favour of keeping the Congress (as a political party)." The Congress put up the photo of Dr B R Ambedkar. They (Congress) used a photo of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, who had left the Congress, he said, adding that Netaji formed Forward Bloc (All India Forward Bloc) and then later formed the Azad Hind Fauj.

Chouhan further added that they put a photo of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who was always humiliated by Congress. The Congress used the photo of P V Narasimha Rao whom they did not not even allow to be cremated properly. The Congress put the photos of those whom they never respected. They have no right to put their photos only for political gains, Chouhan added.

CM Chouhan further attacked the Congress party over twitter as well. He wrote, "To humiliate is the culture of Congress. Former Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi threw out the former PM Late Lal Bahadur Shastri out of Teen Murti Bhawan. The insulting words were 'it is bigger than you (Shastri) think'. Today, they are not ashamed of using Shastri's photo." Look at the act of the Congress to humiliate, Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi themselves took the Bharat Ratna, bypassing the dignitaries dedicated to the country's innovation, he wrote, elaborating that using the portraits of the people whom they insulted for political gains shows the moral decline of the Congress.

"Rahul Gandhi, whose 'intellect, discretion and understanding' is known to the whole country, tore the copies of the ordinance brought by the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Insulting the government of their own party and the Prime Minister of the country is not new in the Congress. The country has seen the humiliation of Sitaram Kesari," Chouhan further wrote in the tweet. (ANI)

