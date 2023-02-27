Left Menu

MP CM Chouhan lashes out at Congress for using photos of Mahatma Gandhi, Ambedkar, Sardar Patel in its national convention advt

Addressing the media persons in the state capital Bhopal, Chouhan on Monday said, "I was surprised that the Congress party used the photo of Mahatma Gandhi in the advertisements of its national convention. Gandhi had said to dissolve the Congress after independence and make the Congress a Lok Sevak Sangh. He was not in favour of keeping the Congress."

ANI | Updated: 27-02-2023 22:00 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 22:00 IST
MP CM Chouhan lashes out at Congress for using photos of Mahatma Gandhi, Ambedkar, Sardar Patel in its national convention advt
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has lashed out at the Congress party over using photographs of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr B R Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and other prominent leaders in the advertisement of Congress' 85th plenary session. The three-day 85th plenary session of the Congress Party was held in Chhattisgarh's Raipur and it ended on February 26.

Addressing the media persons in the state capital Bhopal, Chouhan on Monday said, "I was surprised that the Congress party used the photo of Mahatma Gandhi in the advertisements of its national convention. Gandhi had said to dissolve the Congress after independence and make the Congress a Lok Sevak Sangh. He was not in favour of keeping the Congress (as a political party)." The Congress put up the photo of Dr B R Ambedkar. They (Congress) used a photo of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, who had left the Congress, he said, adding that Netaji formed Forward Bloc (All India Forward Bloc) and then later formed the Azad Hind Fauj.

Chouhan further added that they put a photo of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who was always humiliated by Congress. The Congress used the photo of P V Narasimha Rao whom they did not not even allow to be cremated properly. The Congress put the photos of those whom they never respected. They have no right to put their photos only for political gains, Chouhan added.

CM Chouhan further attacked the Congress party over twitter as well. He wrote, "To humiliate is the culture of Congress. Former Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi threw out the former PM Late Lal Bahadur Shastri out of Teen Murti Bhawan. The insulting words were 'it is bigger than you (Shastri) think'. Today, they are not ashamed of using Shastri's photo." Look at the act of the Congress to humiliate, Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi themselves took the Bharat Ratna, bypassing the dignitaries dedicated to the country's innovation, he wrote, elaborating that using the portraits of the people whom they insulted for political gains shows the moral decline of the Congress.

"Rahul Gandhi, whose 'intellect, discretion and understanding' is known to the whole country, tore the copies of the ordinance brought by the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Insulting the government of their own party and the Prime Minister of the country is not new in the Congress. The country has seen the humiliation of Sitaram Kesari," Chouhan further wrote in the tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodia; Jazz Pharma ruling clears U.S. roadblock for rival narcolepsy drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodi...

 Global
2
SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

 India
3
Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

 India
4
ChatGPT revolutionary but company policies must around its use at workplace by staff: ICRIER chief

ChatGPT revolutionary but company policies must around its use at workplace ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

How Cloud Computing is Revolutionizing the Business World

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023