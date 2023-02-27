Left Menu

USAID donates legal textbooks to law students in Ethiopia

The Ethiopian Law Schools Association (ELSA) will distribute these textbooks to all 40 law schools in Ethiopia to train Ethiopian undergraduate law students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Addis Ababa | Updated: 27-02-2023 22:37 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 22:37 IST
USAID donates legal textbooks to law students in Ethiopia
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ethiopia

 The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) donated legal textbooks, valued at $120,000 (6.5 million Birr) to the people of Ethiopia. These textbooks were designed and written by Ethiopian lawyers and legal scholars with technical assistance provided through USAID. The Ethiopian Law Schools Association (ELSA) will distribute these textbooks to all 40 law schools in Ethiopia to train Ethiopian undergraduate law students.

The donation of these textbooks was celebrated at an event held at Elilly International Hotel in Addis Ababa, attended by Tesfaye Negewo from the Ministry of Education and Adam Schmidt, USAID/Ethiopia’s Deputy Mission Director. Student representatives, deans, and faculty from various law schools, along with civil society and judicial institutions attended the ceremony. 

There are 40 universities in Ethiopia with law schools that provide graduate and undergraduate courses, but until now, these law schools lacked a standard set of well-researched, comprehensive, and up-to-date textbooks. To address this need, USAID’s Feteh (Justice) activity supported the development and publication of textbooks for four core courses for undergraduate law students: Ethiopian Criminal Law (Revised Edition), Ethiopian Constitutional Law (Revised Edition), Ethiopian Tax Law, and Ethiopian Employment Law. 

An estimated 2,000 undergraduate law students, representing the next generation of judges, public prosecutors, lawyers and policy advisors of the country, are expected to benefit each year from these new textbooks. The electronic versions of these textbooks will be available online through ELSA's website, so students across Ethiopia will have access to the textbooks wherever they are.  

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodia; Jazz Pharma ruling clears U.S. roadblock for rival narcolepsy drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodi...

 Global
2
SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

 India
3
Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

 India
4
ChatGPT revolutionary but company policies must around its use at workplace by staff: ICRIER chief

ChatGPT revolutionary but company policies must around its use at workplace ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

How Cloud Computing is Revolutionizing the Business World

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023