Left Menu

Mexican president speaks to Tesla's Musk, investment in focus

Lopez Obrador mentioned the call as he was finishing a regular morning news conference, without explaining precisely if he meant Musk, who is the company's largest shareholder. Two Mexican officials confirmed the president was referring to Musk.

Reuters | Updated: 28-02-2023 03:47 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 03:47 IST
Mexican president speaks to Tesla's Musk, investment in focus

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador held a call on Monday morning with Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk, two officials said, after the Mexican leader revealed he would be talking to the "owner" of the electric vehicle maker.

The discussions around Tesla have become a major test of whether Lopez Obrador can set the terms for major investments in Mexico in pursuit of a policy of resource nationalism which has persistently stirred misgivings among business groups. Lopez Obrador mentioned the call as he was finishing a regular morning news conference, without explaining precisely if he meant Musk, who is the company's largest shareholder.

Two Mexican officials confirmed the president was referring to Musk. One of them said details of the call would be given on Tuesday, echoing remarks made by Lopez Obrador. Tesla did not reply to a request for comment from Reuters. The call was announced after Lopez Obrador said on Friday Tesla would be denied permits to build a plant in the northern state of Nuevo Leon, where the company has been considering investing, if water is scarce in the arid region.

The comments last week by the leftist Lopez Obrador were the strongest sign yet that his concerns over water supply could become a deal-breaker for Tesla's plans in Nuevo Leon, an opposition-run state on the U.S.-Mexico border. After Monday's call, one of the officials said Nuevo Leon was still in the running, and that the Mexican government and Tesla were "90 percent" of the way toward reaching agreement.

The other official expressed certainty that Tesla would end up coming to Mexico, whose government has also said the firm is considering investing near a new Mexico City airport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

 India
3
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Russian Soyuz spacecraft docks at ISS to bring back stranded crew; SpaceX set to launch next International Space Station crew for NASA

Science News Roundup: Russian Soyuz spacecraft docks at ISS to bring back st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

How Cloud Computing is Revolutionizing the Business World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023