Encounter starts in J-K's Pulwama, 1 terrorist killed

Days after a Kashmiri Pandit was gunned down by terrorists in Pulwama, security forces killed one terrorist during an encounter in the district's Awantipora area in the early hours of Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, Kashmir Zone Police said, "Encounter has started at Padgampora Awantipora in Pulwama district. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow."

Updating about the operation against the terrorists, Jammu and Kashmir Police said, "one terrorist was killed in the encounter. However, his body is yet to be retrieved." The encounter is underway. Further information is awaited.

Earlier on Sunday terrorists in another targeted killing, fired upon a Kashmiri Pandit (Sanjay Sharma) while he was on his way to the local market in the Pulwama district. He was shifted to the hospital however, he succumbed to injuries. (ANI)

