Odisha Police nabs 2 persons for duping people by posing as landowners

Officials of the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Odisha Police have arrested two persons, accused of posing as land owners and duping people of hefty sums, officials said on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 28-02-2023 06:51 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 06:51 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Officials of the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Odisha Police have arrested two persons, accused of posing as land owners and duping people of hefty sums, officials said on Monday. Antaryami Senapati, a clerk by profession, and Ananata Kumar Pradhan were arrested on February 25 from Bhubaneswar.

Odisha Police said, "the arrest was made owing to a case registered by Lipika Das, wherein she stated that the duo sold a property, owned by the complainant, by posing as real owners of the land." "Lipika Das said that she is the bonafide owner of the land bearing plot number 185, revenue plot number 334, Revenue Khata Number 295 in Phase-II of Vasanta Vihar at Malipada Mouza, and the Record of Rights (ROR) stands in her name. But they both (Antaryami and Ananta) as Lipika Das before The Sub Registrar, Khandagiri, and sold the said property to Haladhar Dash by executing a fraudulent Sale Deed without her knowledge," Dilip Kumar Tripathy, SP EOW Odisha said.

"Antaryami Senapati and his associates had fraudulently made the fake sale deed by impersonating the real owner and arranging the fake identifying witnesses," police said, adding that the duo have a history of duping people and have been involved in around eight such cases before. Police's investigation into this matter is underway. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

