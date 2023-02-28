Left Menu

Visakhapatnam civic body plants 200 coconut trees at Sagarnagar beach

In line with the Andhra Pradesh government's efforts to boost tourism, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is planting 15-year-old 200 coconut trees at the offshore sandy beach area in Sagarnagar beach.

ANI | Updated: 28-02-2023 06:54 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 06:54 IST
Visakhapatnam civic body plants 200 coconut trees at Sagarnagar beach
P Raja Babu, Commissioner, GVMC (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In line with the Andhra Pradesh government's efforts to boost tourism, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is planting 15-year-old 200 coconut trees at the offshore sandy beach area in Sagarnagar beach. "The step, taken up with collective efforts of Sunray resorts and GVMC, is aimed to beautify and also to provide shade for tourists who visit the beach during the summer. planted in the sand have grown to a decent size after the plantation drive by GVMC. Which was really a tourists attraction point at the beach," GVMC Commissioner P Raja babu told ANI

"The 15-year-old trees should be properly taken care of. Generally, trees which have grown to a decent size die immediately after being uprooted. With special techniques, the workers are ensuring that the trees are safe and still growing after being planted in the sand," he said. "Apart from the beautification the coconut trees also provide shade to the passers-by, coming here for a morning walk, and to the tourists who visit the beach during the day time," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

 India
3
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Russian Soyuz spacecraft docks at ISS to bring back stranded crew; SpaceX set to launch next International Space Station crew for NASA

Science News Roundup: Russian Soyuz spacecraft docks at ISS to bring back st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

How Cloud Computing is Revolutionizing the Business World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023