Vietnam's factory output rises in February, exports up 11%
Reuters | Updated: 28-02-2023 07:39 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 07:39 IST
Vietnam's exports rose 11% in February from a year earlier, and the country's industrial output increased 3.6% in the same month, according to data released by the country's statistics agency on Tuesday.
Consumer prices in February rose 4.3% on the year, the General Statistics Office also said in a report.
