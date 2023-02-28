Left Menu

TMC's twitter account 'conpromised', working to rectify issue: Derek O'Brien

"We are in touch with officials from Twitter who are working to rectify the issue. They have assured us of prompt action," said O'Brien.

ANI | Updated: 28-02-2023 10:22 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 10:20 IST
TMC MP Derek O'Brien (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien on Tuesday confirmed that the official Twitter account of the party had been "compromised". He said the party was in touch with officials from Twitter and was working to rectify the issue at the earliest.

"We are in touch with officials from Twitter who are working to rectify the issue. They have assured us of prompt action," said O'Brien. Earlier in the day, the official Twitter handle of All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) appeared to be hacked after the name was changed to 'Yuga labs'.

Along with the name, the display picture was also changed. "#DidirSurakshaKawach is a mammoth effort at securing basic sustenance for every resident in Bengal, irrespective of age, gender, caste or religion. To achieve state-wide inclusive growth and expand welfare cover, Didir Doots are generating awareness across households," read the last tweet by Yuga labs.

The logo appeared in 'Y' shape in black font. Last year in April, Twitter account of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) was hacked.

UP CMO (@CMOfficeUP) Twitter account has four million followers at present. The breach came to light when unknown hackers used the UP CMO Twitter handle to publish a post based on a tutorial called "How to turn your BAYC/MAYC animated on Twitter". In addition, a cartoonist picture was used as a profile picture on the UP CMO account.

The unidentified hackers also posted a thread of some random tweets on the UP CMO account. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

