Maharashtra: 3 coaches of local train derail near Kharkopar station, no injuries reported

Three coaches of the Belapur to Kharkopar local train derailed on Monday while entering in Kharkopar station at 8.46 am, CPRO, Central Railway said.

ANI | Updated: 28-02-2023 11:12 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 11:10 IST
Three coaches of a local train from Belapur to Kharkopar on the Central Railway's trans harbour line derailed on Tuesday morning according to Railway officials. The incident happened at 8.46 am when the train was entering the Kharkopar station, according to Shivaji Sutar, CPRO of Central Railway.

Relief trains have left for the site and restoration work has begun in full swing, Sutar tweeted adding that the trains on Belapur-Kharkopar-Nerul line will not be operational temporarily. He added that the harbor line trains were running as per schedule.

More details are awaited. Earlier on February 23, as many as 13 wagons of a goods train derailed near a sub-line of the dedicated freight corridor between Dehri Pahleja and Karabandia railway stations in Bihar.

The incident occurred on the Gaya-DDU section near Tendua Dusadhi village, officials said causing disruptions on the dedicated freight corridor. Earlier this month, six coaches of the Visakhapatnam-Hyderabad Godavari Express derailed between Bibinagar to Ghatkesar near Secunderabad in Telangana.

In January this year the wheels of a general coach of the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul train derailed at Sivalingapuram station in the Kottavalasa - Araku Section in Andhra Pradesh. Last month as many as six wagons of a goods train derailed near Samargopalpur village in Rohtak. The train was heading towards Suratgarh from Delhi via Rohtak. The same month a train derailed in Mazhama area of Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district as it was approaching the railway station.

In the beginning of January, six long-distance trains of Western Railway were cancelled while six others diverted after the derailment of the Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express train near Pali in Rajasthan the North Western Railway (NWR) informed. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

