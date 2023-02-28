Left Menu

CM Gehlot encourages girl students to pursue higher education, says govt opened 94 girls' colleges in 4 yrs

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday met 10 girl students from Pali district at his residence. While interacting with the students, CM Gehlot encouraged them and wished them a bright future.

ANI | Updated: 28-02-2023 11:30 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 11:30 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that his government in a bid to encourage girl child education has opened 94 are girls colleges in the last four years. ""In four years, 211 colleges have been opened, of which 94 are girls' colleges. Along with this, it has been decided to upgrade the school to a college on the enrollment of 500 girls. Free sanitary napkins are being given to girls and women under the Udan scheme," Ashok Gehlot tweeted.

The Rajasthan CM on Monday met 10 girl students from the state's Pali district at his residence. While interacting with the students, CM Gehlot encouraged them for higher education. "The state government is working with commitment to encourage girl child education. In this sequence, 10 meritorious girls of Pali district met today at the Chief Minister's residence. While interacting with the students, I encouraged and wished them a bright future", CM tweeted in Hindi.

While discussing with the girls, CM said, "The state government is running schemes like Mahatma Gandhi English Medium School, Free Uniform, Bal-Gopal Yojana, Anuprati Coaching Yojana, and Rajiv Gandhi Scholarship for Academic Excellence in the field of education." Thanking CM Gehlot for the Udan scheme, the girl students said, "This scheme has improved the health management of the women and girls of the state and their standard of living has improved".

"The girls also visited various historic and scenic places of the city including Indira Gandhi Panchayati Raj Sansthan, Birla Mandir, Jaldhara, Central Park, and Albert Museum," the CM further tweeted. Informing about the implementation of free air travel announced for 10 girl students in the 10th Board Examination of session 2021-22, CM said, "Pali District Collector Mr Namit Mehta had announced one-time free air travel for 10 meritorious girl students who excelled in the 10th Board Examination of session 2021-22 to encourage girl child education. In its implementation, 8 girl students who scored the highest marks in the district and two girl students who scored the highest marks in the tribal category are selected. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

