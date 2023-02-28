Left Menu

70-yr-old woman charred to death as house catches fire in HP's Shimla

PTI | Rampur | Updated: 28-02-2023 12:44 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 12:41 IST
70-yr-old woman charred to death as house catches fire in HP's Shimla
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 70-year-old woman was burnt alive in a house fire in Rampur area of Shimla, officials said on Tuesday.

The massive fire broke out at around 2 am on Monday and spread fast, engulfing the eight-room wooden house in Tharul Khalti in Ranjori village, they said.

The fire tenders could not reach the spot as the village is not connected with a motorable road. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, said DSP Chandershekher.

The woman who died in the incident was identified as Shukri Devi.

The revenue teams are assessing the loss and immediate relief has been given to the affected family, said Tehsildar Sarahan Bhim Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

