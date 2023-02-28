Japan's lower house of parliament clears record budget

The lower house of Japan's parliament passed a record 114.4 trillion yen ($839.3 billion) budget for the next fiscal year from April, a ruling party lawmaker said.

The fiscal 2023 budget featured record military and welfare spending to cope with threats from China and North Korea, and welfare spending for catering to a fast-ageing population.

($1 = 136.3000 yen)

