Left Menu

Bihar govt presents Rs 2.61 lakh crore budget

PTI | Patna | Updated: 28-02-2023 16:51 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 16:33 IST
Bihar govt presents Rs 2.61 lakh crore budget
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • India

The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar on Tuesday presented a Rs 2.61 lakh crore budget, asserting that the state’s finances were “in a good shape” as evident from markers like the fiscal deficit being under the prescribed conditional limit.

Tabling the budget before the state assembly, Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary also flagged concerns like a drop in grants in aid received from the Centre, compared to the previous year, though Bihar’s share in central taxes saw a rise.

The total proposed budget expenditure of Rs 2,61,885.40 crore, for the year 2023-24, was “Rs 24,194.21 crore more” than the previous financial year.

The state government also cited “fiscal achievements” like the fiscal deficit remaining at 3.78 percent of the SGDP, which is under the prescribed conditional limit of 4.5 percent.

The budget pointed out that the grants in aid expected from the Centre for the current fiscal were estimated at Rs 53,377.92 crore, which was “Rs 4,623.37 crore less'' than what was received in the previous fiscal.

However, the budget also noted a slight increase in the state’s share in central taxes, which, at Rs 1,02,737.26 crore for 2023-24, was Rs 376.12 crore more than the previous year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contract backlog shrinks-sources; Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contrac...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023