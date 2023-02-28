Left Menu

Most of Adani Group stocks bounce back

During the day, it rallied 19 per cent to Rs 1,421.95.Shares of Adani Ports climbed 5.44 per cent, Adani Green Energy gained 5 per cent, Adani Wilmar rose 5 per cent and NDTV gained 4.99 per cent.Adani Power advanced 4.98 per cent, Ambuja Cements 3.75 per cent and ACC 2.24 per cent.However, Adani Transmission fell 5 per cent and Adani Total Gas declined 4.99 per cent.In the equity market, the BSE Sensex declined 326.23 points or 0.55 per cent to settle at 58,962.12 points.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2023 17:20 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 17:18 IST
Most of Adani Group stocks bounce back
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of eight of the ten listed firms of the Adani Group ended with gains on Tuesday after taking a beating in recent sessions.

Adani Enterprises stock jumped 14.22 per cent to settle at Rs 1,364.05 on the BSE. During the day, it rallied 19 per cent to Rs 1,421.95.

Shares of Adani Ports climbed 5.44 per cent, Adani Green Energy gained 5 per cent, Adani Wilmar rose 5 per cent and NDTV gained 4.99 per cent.

Adani Power advanced 4.98 per cent, Ambuja Cements (3.75 per cent) and ACC (2.24 per cent).

However, Adani Transmission fell 5 per cent and Adani Total Gas declined 4.99 per cent.

In the equity market, the BSE Sensex declined 326.23 points or 0.55 per cent to settle at 58,962.12 points. The NSE Nifty dropped 88.75 points or 0.51 per cent to 17,303.95 points.

''The negative takeaway was that Nifty witnessed drubbing despite Adani Group stocks bouncing sharply higher in today's trade,'' Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research) at Mehta Equities Ltd, said.

Nine out of the ten listed firms of the Adani Group closed in the red on Monday, with the flagship Adani Enterprises tumbling over 9 per cent.

Majority of the Adani Group firms had ended lower on Friday as well.

Adani Group stocks have taken a beating on the exchanges after US-based short seller Hindenburg Research last month made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation, against it.

The group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements. The group companies have suffered a cumulative loss in market value at over USD 140 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contract backlog shrinks-sources; Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contrac...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023