Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh bans use of plastic bottles in govt offices, Chief Secretary issues guidelines

India banned several single-use plastics starting July 2022.

ANI | Updated: 28-02-2023 18:23 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 18:23 IST
Uttar Pradesh bans use of plastic bottles in govt offices, Chief Secretary issues guidelines
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In its ongoing efforts to do away with single-use plastic in Uttar Pradesh and avoid wastage of paper to protect the environment, the Yogi Adityanath-led government has directed government departments to not use plastic water bottles in meetings and also use soft copies. Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra has conveyed the message to the government departments.

The officials have also been clearly directed to ensure strict compliance with the government's instructions in this regard with immediate effect. Chief Secretary in the guidelines said, "Despite repeated instructions, the departments have been presenting plastic covers and single-sided printed booklets and that misuse of paper and use of plastic is not appropriate considering its adverse impact on the environment."

It directed officials to show sensitivity towards the environment and climate change, as it is their moral and official responsibility. The guidelines issued by the Chief Secretary said that the maximum soft copy should be used by all the government officers and departmental heads.

"Use of physical (hard) copy should be minimized and whenever there is a need to print, double-sided printing should be done," the guidelines reads. The guidelines further said that the plastic cover and spiral binding should never be used and all the files should be sent through e-office only.

"If it is unavoidable to send physical files, they should be printed on both sides of the paper," it said. It also asked to never use plastic bottles for water in meetings.

Notably, India banned several single-use plastics starting July 2022. Single-use plastics are typically items that are discarded after being used only once and do not go through the recycling process. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contract backlog shrinks-sources; Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contrac...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023