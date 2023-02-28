Left Menu

French court rejects lawsuit brought against TotalEnergies on Uganda pipeline project

Reuters | Updated: 28-02-2023 19:18 IST
A Paris civil court on Tuesday said a lawsuit brought against French oil major TotalEnergies by some campaign groups over its controversial oil projects in Uganda and Tanzania was inadmissible.

The case had been brought by six French and Ugandan activist groups which had sued the company accusing it of not doing all it could to protect people and the environment in its Tilenga oil development and East African Crude Oil Pipeline projects. TotalEnergies and the plaintiff organisations had no immediate comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

